China says firmly opposes new US sanctions

China firmly opposes new sanctions by the United States on its officials and companies over accusations of misdeeds in the disputed South China Sea, as well as an investment ban on nine more of its firms, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washing
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

