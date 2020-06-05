China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.

FILE PHOTO: U.S and China trade talks in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are adjusted before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

