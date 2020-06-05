China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US
China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.
In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.
He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.
