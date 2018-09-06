China says has to retaliate if US implements new tariffs

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that China will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements new tariff measures.

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that China will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements new tariff measures.

China will closely monitor the impact from any fresh tariffs and adopt strong measures to offset negative the effects, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular news conference.

President Donald Trump has threatened 25 percent tariffs on another US$200 billion of Chinese imports.

