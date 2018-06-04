China says in principle door is open to talks with US on trade

Business

China says in principle door is open to talks with US on trade

China's door to trade talks is open in principle, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about when the next round of negotiations with the United States would be.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's door to trade talks is open in principle, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about when the next round of negotiations with the United States would be.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

(This version of the story corrects to foreign ministry from finance ministry in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark