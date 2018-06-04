China says in principle door is open to talks with US on trade

China's door to trade talks is open in principle, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about when the next round of negotiations with the United States would be.

BEIJING: China's door to trade talks is open in principle, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about when the next round of negotiations with the United States would be.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.

