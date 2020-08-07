China says it firmly opposes US orders against TikTok, WeChat

China's foreign ministry on Friday said that it firmly opposes executive orders announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday banning U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Tony Munroe; editing by John Stonestreet)