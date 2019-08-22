China says it hopes US stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate

China says it hopes US stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate

China hopes the United States will stop its wrong tariff action, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that any new tariffs would lead to escalation, despite delays in implementing the levies.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
China will have to retaliate if the U.S. persists in its current course, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Source: Reuters

