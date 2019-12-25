China says it is in close touch with US on trade deal signing ceremony

China says it is in close touch with the United States on a trade deal signing ceremony, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing Wednesday. He did not provide a specific date.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

