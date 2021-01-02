China says it will take action against US delisting of its telcos

China will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms accused of having military ties, the country's commerce ministry said on Saturday.

SHANGHAI: China will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms accused of having military ties, the country's commerce ministry said on Saturday (Jan 2).

The NYSE said on Thursday that it would begin delisting China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to bar US investment in firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the delisting was an abuse of national security and inconsistent with market rules.