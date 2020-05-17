China says opposed to latest US rules against Huawei

China's commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms rights and interests.

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms rights and interests.

The ministry said in a statement that it urges the United States to immediately stop the wrong actions.

