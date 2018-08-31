China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work amid trade war with US

China's foreign ministry on Friday said that putting pressure on Beijing over trade won't work, after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to quickly ramp up a trade war between the two countries.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Bloomberg reported that Trump has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on US$200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

