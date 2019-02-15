China says reached consensus on some key issues during US trade talks

BEIJING: China and the United States have reached a consensus in principle on some key issues during trade talks in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday (Feb 15).

Officials of different levels held talks in Beijing all week to try and resolve a festering trade dispute that has roiled global markets.



Both sides discussed topics including technology transfers, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, services, agriculture and the trade balance, Xinhua said.

The two countries also had a detailed discussion on a memorandum of understanding on trade and economic issues, the report added, without giving details.

Officials from both sides will meet next week in Washington to continue working on a trade deal, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States looks forward to these further talks and hopes to see additional progress," she said.

"Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the Mar 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 per cent tariff on certain imported Chinese goods," she added.



Beijing and Washington have already imposed duties on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, hitting their manufacturing sectors and shaking global financial markets.



US duties on US$200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25 per cent from 10 per cent if no deal is reached by Mar 1 to address US demands that China curb forced technology transfers and better enforce intellectual property rights.



"WE ARE HOPEFUL"

Top US trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that while there was more work to do, they had made progress.

"We have had two very good days of negotiations," Lighthizer told Xi.

"We feel that we have to make headway on some very, very important and very difficult issues. We have additional work to do, but we are hopeful."

The delegations met President Xi in Beijing's Great Hall of the People after a high-level meeting.

"We all believe that China-US relations have broad common interests in safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting global economic prosperity and development," Xi told the US negotiators.

"Next week the two sides will also meet in Washington. I hope that you will continue to work hard to promote a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement," he added.



Lighthizer was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other US officials around a conference table at the Great Hall of the People with Xi and top trade negotiator Liu He, foreign minister Wang Yi, central bank chief Yi Gang and others.



Mnuchin said both sides had "productive meetings" in a tweet earlier in the day.

