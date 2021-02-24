China says ready to enhance exchanges with US on trade, economic front

China is ready to enhance exchanges with the United States on the trade and economic fronts, Wang Wentao, the country's new commerce minister, said on Wednesday.

He looks forward to working with U.S. colleagues to focus on cooperation and manage differences, Wang told reporters in a news conference.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)