China says Sweden should address its wrong decision on Huawei, ZTE

Business

China says Sweden should address its wrong decision on Huawei, ZTE

Sweden should adopt an objective attitude and address its wrong decision to avoid negative impact on Swedish companies in China following Stockholm's ban on products from Huawei and ZTE in its planned 5G spectrum auction, Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a news briefing in Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks pas
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past a booth of Huawei at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: Sweden should adopt an objective attitude and address its wrong decision to avoid negative impact on Swedish companies in China following Stockholm's ban on products from Huawei and ZTE in its planned 5G spectrum auction, Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on Tuesday banned the use of products from Huawei and ZTE by companies taking part in the auction scheduled for next month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Liangping Gao; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark