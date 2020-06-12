China says Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China

China on Friday said Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation, arguing that the country is the biggest victim of disinformation.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that many platforms had much falsehood about China and that there was a need for Chinese voices with objective views.

Beijing blocks Twitter in mainland China.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

