China says UK has lost independence on Huawei issue

Business

China says UK has lost independence on Huawei issue

China said on Thursday that Britain has lost its independence on the matter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after London decided to ban all Huawei equipment from its 5G networks by the end of 2027.

Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France in Boulogne-Billancourt
A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that Britain has lost its independence on the matter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after London decided to ban all Huawei equipment from its 5G networks by the end of 2027.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remark during a daily media briefing, adding that the UK government should make responsible decisions in line with its long-term interests.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark