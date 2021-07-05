China says will conduct cyber security investigation on Zhipin.com, Huochebang and Yunmanman

China's cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official Wechat account.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)