China says will conduct cyber security investigation on Zhipin.com, Huochebang and Yunmanman

Business

China says will conduct cyber security investigation on Zhipin.com, Huochebang and Yunmanman

China's cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official Wechat account.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark