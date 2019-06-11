China says will respond if US insists on escalating trade tension

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government would respond with firm resolve if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions.

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government would respond with firm resolve if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)