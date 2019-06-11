China says will respond if US insists on escalating trade tension
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government would respond with firm resolve if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)