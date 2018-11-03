China says willing to meet US over trade issues on equal footing

China is willing to resolve trade issues with the United States through mutually respectful talks and on an equal footing, said one of the country's vice commerce ministers Wang Bingnan on Saturday.

SHANGHAI: China is willing to resolve trade issues with the United States through mutually respectful talks and on an equal footing, said one of the country's vice commerce ministers Wang Bingnan on Saturday.

Beijing will jointly promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations, Wang told reporters at a news conference.

(Reporting by Li Zheng and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)