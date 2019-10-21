China seeks US$2.4 billion in sanctions against US in Obama-era case: WTO

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China Jul 30, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)
GENEVA: China is seeking US$2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the United States for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariffs case dating to the Obama era, a document published on Monday (Oct 21) showed.

WTO appeals judges said in July that the United States did not fully comply with a WTO ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove tariffs on solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminium extrusions.

China, in a request posted by WTO ahead of a Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on Oct 28, said: "In response to the United States' continued non-compliance with the DSB's recommendations and rulings, China requests authorisation from the DSB to suspend concessions and related obligations at an annual amount of US$2.4 billion."

