China sees 2019 auto sales down 5per cent year-on-year: industry association

BEIJING: Auto sales in China are seen falling 5per cent year-on-year to 26.68 million units in 2019, the country's top industry association said.

Sales for new energy vehicles were expected to total 1.5 million units from a previous forecast of 1.6 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufactures (CAAM) said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Data released by CAAM earlier this month showed vehicle sales in the world's top auto market contracted for a 12th straight month in June, with China's economy slowing while it remains locked in a bruising trade spat with the United States.

