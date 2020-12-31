China's services activity growth slows in Dec: Official PMI

BEIJING: Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower but still strong pace in December, official data showed on Thursday (Dec 31), supported by pent-up demand as the recovery from the coronavirus gathered pace.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.7 in December from 56.4 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though slower than manufacturing, China's services sector, which includes many smaller and private companies, has posted solid growth thanks to strong domestic demand.

The official November composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 55.1 from November's 55.7.