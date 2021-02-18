China shares rise on return from holiday, profit-taking hits other markets

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO/WASHINGTON,: Chinese shares rose on Thursday during the first trading session after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday amid renewed optimism for an acceleration in global growth, but other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15per cent but was still close to an all-time high. Shares in China rose 0.77per cent. Australian stocks erased gains to trade 0.05per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei was unchanged.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04per cent.

Yields on two-year Treasuries hit a record low and the 10-year yield extended a pullback from a one-year high as a bond market sell-off started to fade.

Strong U.S. retail sales, new signs the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative stance, and an ongoing push for further U.S. stimulus have bolstered economic optimism, but some analysts remain cautious because new strains of the coronavirus continue to emerge.

"With an even larger stimulus package likely to be passed by Congress before the end of March, the U.S. economic recovery could gain more momentum in 2021," wrote Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Carol Kong.

"Despite the recent positive vaccine developments, the global economic outlook remains uncertain partly because of the spreading virus variants."

On Wall Street, technology stocks fell, driving down the Nasdaq while other companies rose on broader economic optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58per cent.

The MSCI's global stock index fell 0.04per cent but was still near a record high.

While investors eyed inflation, minutes from the January Fed meeting showed policymakers willing to push further accommodation to boost the pandemic-scarred U.S. economy.

Hopes for a stronger U.S. economy supported the greenback. The dollar index, a measure of the currency's strength against six other major currencies, was steady, holding onto a 0.25per cent gain from the previous session.

The risk-on appetite was apparent in bitcoin, which continued its upward march to exceed US$52,000 amid signs it may be gaining more mainstream acceptance. Cryptocurrency ethereum also rose more than 2per cent to new record high of US$1,900.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly touched a record low of 0.1049per cent. Benchmark 10-year yields eased slightly to 1.2669per cent, pulling away from the highest level since Feb. 27, 2020 as some investors judged that recent selling of fixed income had gone too far.

An ongoing deep freeze in Texas continued to drive up oil prices, as the unusually cold weather hampered output at the largest U.S. crude producing state. Brent crude gained 1.35per cent to US$65.22 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.29per cent to US$61.93 a barrel, both reaching levels not seen since January last year.

Spot gold edged up 0.14per cent to US$1,778.72 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.28per cent to US$1,777.60 per ounce.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Richard Pullin and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)