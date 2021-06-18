China should develop unified, open-source smart car operating system, says ex-minister

SHANGHAI: China, the world's biggest auto market, should develop its own unified, open-source operating system for smart vehicles, and auto chips to maintain its advantage in the electric vehicle industry, a former industry minister said on Friday.

Miao Wei, former minister for China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the remarks at an industry conference in Shanghai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)