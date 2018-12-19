China's Sinopec opens first overseas petrol station in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Asia's largest oil refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, has opened its first overseas petrol station in Singapore, the company said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 19).

The petrol station is located at Yishun Avenue 1.

The company is currently constructing its second station at Bukit Timah Road, it said, adding that the station will begin serving customers "very soon".

Sinopec's fuels, which include gasoline and diesel variants, are of China VI emission standards, the company said, similar to Europe VI specifications.

State oil company PetroChina is also involved in the Singapore retail fuel sector, after acquiring Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) in 2009.

