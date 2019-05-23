China slams US 'bullying' as firms step away from Huawei

BEIJING: China berated the United States for "bullying" Huawei on Thursday (May 23) as Panasonic joined a parade of foreign companies reviewing their ties with the telecom giant after a US ban linked to security concerns.

Beijing also warned that Washington must show "sincerity" for trade talks to resume after President Donald Trump's moves against Huawei stoked tensions between the world's top two economies.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said China has lodged "solemn representations" with Washington, warning that the Chinese government has the "confidence and ability to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies".

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the moves against Huawei.

"The US use of state power to arbitrarily exert pressure on a private Chinese company like Huawei is typical economic bullying," Wang said at a meeting in Kyrgyzstan of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security group led by Beijing and Moscow.

He also warned that Beijing was ready to "fight to the very end" in its trade war with Washington.

Huawei was dealt a new blow as Japan's Panasonic announced it would stop supplying some components to the company.

In an official statement emailed to AFP, Panasonic said it had announced in an "internal notification" that it would "suspend transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates that were banned by the US government".

It declined to comment on "other transactions that are not banned by the US".

When asked for its response, Huawei pointed to a statement on Panasonic's Chinese website that said the firm was supplying Huawei "normally" and "strictly abiding by the relevant laws and regulations of countries and regions where Panasonic is present".

Japanese firm Toshiba also announced it was temporarily halting shipments to Huawei to check whether US-made parts were involved, in order to comply with Washington's new restrictions.

Later Toshiba said it had resumed shipments of some products after confirming they did not use US parts while checks were continuing on other shipments.

"SHOW SINCERITY"

The trade spat between the world's top two economies escalated after President Donald Trump issued orders on grounds of national security last week.

Trump's move effectively bans US companies from supplying Huawei and affiliates with critical components over activities the US says are contrary to its national security or foreign policy interests.

"Some people in the United States do not want China to enjoy the legitimate right to develop, and seek to impede its development process," Wang said, according to a foreign ministry statement issued late Wednesday.

"This extremely presumptuous and egocentric American approach is not able to gain the approval and support of the international community."

The two countries have yet to set a date to recommence trade negotiations after they resumed their tariffs battle earlier this month, with Trump raising punitive duties on US$200 billion in Chinese goods and Beijing hiking those on US$60 billion in American products.

Trump has accused China of reneging on its commitments in the trade negotiations. Beijing has countered that any deal needs to be balanced.

"If the US wants to continue to talk, it should show sincerity and correct its mistaken actions. Only on the basis of equality and respect can the negotiations have the chance of continuing," commerce ministry spokesman Gao said.

