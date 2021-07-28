China starts blocking after-school tutoring by public-school teachers

China's Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that it had begun implementing a campaign to stop after-school tutoring services provided by teachers working for public primary and middle schools.

Girl stands near an outlet of private educational services provider New Oriental Education and Tech
FILE PHOTO: A girl carrying a schoolbag stands near an outlet of private educational services provider New Oriental Education and Technology Group in Beijing, China July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
In a statement on its website, the ministry said it would also tackle teachers illegally receiving bribes.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

