China starts blocking after-school tutoring by public-school teachers
BEIJING: China's Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that it had begun implementing a campaign to stop after-school tutoring services provided by teachers working for public primary and middle schools.
In a statement on its website, the ministry said it would also tackle teachers illegally receiving bribes.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)