China state planner to step up monitoring of commodity prices, market supervision

BEIJING: China's state planner said on Wednesday it will step up monitoring of commodity prices and commodity market supervision to maintain order in the market.

The statement by the National Development and Reform Commission came after China reported factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in more than 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)