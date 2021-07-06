China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO drama

BEIJING: China will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, its cabinet said on Tuesday (Jul 6), days after Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc on the heels of its US stock market listing.

Under the new measures, China will improve regulation of cross-border data flows and security, crack down on illegal activity in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance, market manipulation and insider trading, a statement by China's cabinet said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China will also check sources of funding for securities investment and control leverage ratios, it said.

The move comes amid China's sweeping clampdown on its massive and once-freewheeling online "platform economy", which has been the target of antitrust investigations and penalties as well as increased scrutiny of data security and privacy, and as US-China tensions have spread to capital markets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Didi shares slumped as much as 25 per cent in US pre-market trade ahead of their first session since the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the company's app be removed from app stores in the country just days after its US$4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US-listed Chinese companies including Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun Ltd were also set to open lower on Tuesday after the CAC on Monday announced cybersecurity investigations into their affiliated businesses.

In March, the US securities regulator began a rollout of rules to exclude foreign companies from US exchanges if they did not comply with US auditing standards, a move aimed at removing Chinese firms from US exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing standards for three straight years.

In May, Reuters reported that Beijing was pressing audio platform Ximalaya to drop US listing plans and opt for Hong Kong instead, with one source at the time citing Beijing's growing concerns that U.S. regulators will potentially gain greater access to audit documents of New York-listed Chinese companies.

Advertisement

A record US$12.5 billion, in 34 deals, has been raised so far in 2021 from Chinese firms listing in the United States, Refinitiv data shows, not counting Didi, which started trading on Jun 30.

Several big US-listed Chinese companies, however, including internet giants Alibaba and Baidu, have issued shares in Hong Kong in the past two years.

US exchanges have long been popular listing venues for Chinese tech firms attracted by deep liquidity, high valuations, easier profitability rules - and prestige.

