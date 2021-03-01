China studies recertification plan for Boeing 737 MAX: aviation regulator

China's aviation regulator is studying a plan with Boeing Co on the recertification of Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly two years, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said on Monday.

BEIJING: China's aviation regulator is studying a plan with Boeing Co on the recertification of Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly two years, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will conduct airworthiness tests in a orderly and planned way until the major safety concerns are properly addressed, Dong told a press conference.

