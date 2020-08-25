China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24

Business

China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24

China has suspended Etihad Airways' route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A visitor walks past the Etihad Aviation Group logo on display during the fifth day of
FILE PHOTO: A visitor walks past the Etihad Aviation Group logo on display during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

China had previously suspended the company's Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from Aug. 17.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

