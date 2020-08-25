China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24

China has suspended Etihad Airways' route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: China has suspended Etihad Airways' route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday.

China had previously suspended the company's Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from Aug. 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)