China tells e-commerce platforms to regulate promotional phone messages

China's industry ministry on Tuesday said that it had told e-commerce giants Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo to regulate their use of promotional phone messaging to users ahead of the annual June 18 shopping festival.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China Jan. 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The directive, delivered during what the ministry said was a meeting on June 11, is the latest move in an ongoing regulatory clampdown on China's booming "platform economy".

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Colin Qian; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

