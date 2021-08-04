China to allow trial operations at coal mines to be extended by 1 year

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Wednesday it had issued a notice allowing trial operations at coal mines to be extended - in principle by one year - when their trials expire.

The notice, jointly issued with the National Energy Administration, also requires local government departments to guide and support companies in order to speed up applications for coal mining licences and approve qualified coal mines for trial operations as soon as possible, the NDRC said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, writing by Tom Daly, editing by Mark Heinrich)