China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over COVID-19 cases

Business

China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over COVID-19 cases

China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40per cent for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

FILE PHOTO: An Air France airplane lands at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy
FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A350 airplane lands at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40per cent for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had already placed identical curbs on the airline's other China flight, from Paris to Shanghai.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark