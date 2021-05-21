China to crack down on private tutoring firms' irregularities - state media

Business

China to crack down on private tutoring firms' irregularities - state media

China will step up supervision of private tutoring firms and crack down on irregularities in the sector, state television reported on Friday, citing a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

FILE PHOTO: Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen
FILE PHOTO: Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton

Bookmark

BEIJING: China will step up supervision of private tutoring firms and crack down on irregularities in the sector, state television reported on Friday, citing a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also improve related laws to regulate the sector, according to the report.

Reuters reported last week that China was framing new rules for the sector.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark