China to cut tariffs on US autos; documentation, timing unclear: official

WASHINGTON: China has indicated it will cut tariffs on U.S.-made autos and car parts, a Trump administration official said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is still awaiting formal documentation of the reduction and details on timing of the move.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed earlier reports by media and automaker executives that Chinese Vice Premier told senior U.S. cabinet officials of the tariff reduction in a phone call on Tuesday morning Beijing time.

(Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)