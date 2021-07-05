China to encourage lending to small firms, central bank says

China's central bank said on Monday it would use re-lending, re-discount tools to guide financial institutions to lend more to small firms.

China would encourage small and medium-sized banks to issue special bonds for financing small firms, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

China would increase its tolerance for non-performing loans for small businesses, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Edmund Blair)