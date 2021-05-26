China to further support smaller firms - state media

China will further support smaller firms as they still face difficulties including surging raw material prices, state TV cited the country's cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

It will also step up the fair enforcement of regulations over small firms, such as cracking down on "malicious" subsidies designed to grab market shares and dumping of cheap products, the State Council said, according to China Central Television.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)