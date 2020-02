China to halve tariffs on some US imports

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Feb 6) it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war.

China's finance ministry said in a statement that tariff reductions for the relevant goods, which were initially announced on Sep 1, will take effect from 0501 GMT on Feb 14.

The reductions come about three weeks after the two countries signed the Phase 1 trade deal in Washington, which included China's promise to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by US$200 billion over two years in exchange for the United States rolling back some tariffs imposed against Chinese goods.

China's finance ministry said in a statement that additional tariffs levied on some goods will be cut to 5per cent from 10per cent previously, while extra tariffs on some goods will be lowered to 2.5per cent from 5per cent previously. The ministry did not state the value of the goods that are affected by the decision.

China hopes it and the United States can abide by the trade deal and implement it to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and aid global economic growth, the ministry added.

Some analysts said following the trade deal that China may need to roll back some of the tariffs on U.S. goods such as soybeans and crude oil in order to meet its purchasing commitments.



