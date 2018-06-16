China to impose 25% tariff on 659 US goods worth US$50b

BEIJING: China will impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on 659 US goods worth US$50 billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (Jun 16), citing the Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Tariffs on US$34 billion of US goods including agricultural products, autos and aquatic goods will take effect from Jul 6, Xinhua reported, citing the commission.

Tariffs on other US goods will be announced at a later date, according to Xinhua.

The State Council is China's cabinet, or government.