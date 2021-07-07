China to launch carbon trading for electricity sector in July

China will launch a nationwide carbon emissions trading scheme for the electricity sector in July, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A giant screen shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attending a news conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The launch of the scheme aims to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions viA THE market scheme, according to a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

