China to launch carbon trading for electricity sector in July

BEIJING: China will launch a nationwide carbon emissions trading scheme for the electricity sector in July, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The launch of the scheme aims to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions viA THE market scheme, according to a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Beijing Newsroom and Tom Daly)