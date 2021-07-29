China to raise export tariffs for some steel products from August 1

China will raise export tariffs for pig iron and ferrochrome products from Aug. 1 to promote high-quality development of the steel sector, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Export tariffs for high-purity pig iron will be lifted to 20per cent and for ferrochrome will be increased to 40per cent, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

