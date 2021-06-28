China Tourism aims for US$7 billion Hong Kong listing: Sources
HONG KONG: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp aims to raise up to US$7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.
The Shanghai-listed company did not respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal.
The firm has lodged a filing for the listing with Hong Kong's stock exchange. At US$7 billion, it would be the city's largest listing in nearly two years.