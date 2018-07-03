China urges the United States to be fair to Chinese companies

China on Tuesday urged the United States to provide a fair environment for Chinese companies doing business in the country, after Washington moved to block China Mobile from offering services to the U.S. telecommunications market.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Darren Schuettler)