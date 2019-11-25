China urges US to stop abusing concept of national security and abusing Chinese firms

Business

China urges US to stop abusing concept of national security and abusing Chinese firms

China said on Monday the United States should stop abusing the concept of national security and abusing Chinese companies after the U.S. designated tech firms Huawei and ZTE as national security risks.

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: China said on Monday the United States should stop abusing the concept of national security and abusing Chinese companies after the U.S. designated tech firms Huawei and ZTE as national security risks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments during a daily briefing.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 on Friday to designate Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an US$8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark