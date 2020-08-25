China agrees with US to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade deal

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Aug 25) it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries' top trade negotiators.

Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides had constructive talks on the trade deal and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, the ministry said.

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office said the parties spoke in a "regularly scheduled call".

"The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of US products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement," it added.

"Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," said the USTR.

The phone call was originally envisioned for Aug 15, the six-month anniversary of the trade deal's launch. Trump, who has frequently expressed anger at China over the COVID-19 pandemic, said last week he had postponed talks with China because "I don't want to deal with them now."