China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content

BEIJING: The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou, Tencent's messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's Taobao and Weibo for spreading child-related obscene content.

CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.

