China will buy 7,690 new airplanes over next 20 years: Boeing

Chinese airlines are likely to buy 7,690 planes worth US$1.2 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Tuesday.

A Boeing logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva
A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Boeing's latest estimate for the period to 2037 is 6.2 percent higher than the U.S. planemaker's previous prediction of 7,240 planes last year.

China will also need over US$1.5 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.

