China will effectively cope with fast rise in commodity prices - cabinet

BEIJING: China will monitor changes in overseas and domestic markets, and effectively cope with fast increase in commodity prices and its related impact, the state council said on Wednesday.

China will support the issuance of 300 billion yuan (US$46.58 billion) special bonds for smaller firms to step up financial services for firms that are under consistent shock from the coronavirus pandemic, the cabinet said, as reported by state television.

China will step up cooperation between monetary policy and other policies to maintain stable economic operations, it added.

(US$1 = 6.4405 Chinese yuan renminbi)

